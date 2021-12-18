Sajad Lone slams NC over ‘U-turn’ on delimitation commission

Srinagar: Reminding Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) of its own statement wherein they asserted that participation in the delimitation commission would tantamount to accepting the events of August 5, Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday asked the party to explain how it was endorsement to abrogation of the Article 370 then and not now.

In a tweet, J&K Peoples Conference put out a statement made earlier by the NC that participation in proceedings of delimitation commission would be tantamount to accepting August 5 decisions and it is unwilling to do so.

“Please at least have the courtesy to show even some pretence and explain how it was tantamount to endorsement then and not now. Digital world. Digital proof. ‘Chit bhi meri patt bhi meri’ won’t work. Era of Multiple speeches in Srinagar and Delhi and in multiple places is over,” Lone tweeted.

In another tweet, the party asked NC what compelled it to participate in proceedings of delimitation commission.

“These are the utterances of Dr Farooq Abdullah. What changed between then and now for the NC to now participate. Is it not tantamount to endorsing August 5 decisions now?

There is a limit on monopoly on morality. Please at least have the courtesy to show even some pretence and explain how it was tantamount to endorsement then and how it is not tantamount to endorsement now,” the party tweeted.

The NC had earlier boycotted proceedings of the panel, saying it is the product of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 which it had challenged in the Supreme Court.