Sarpanch booked for drug peddling in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police booked a village Sarpanch on Thursday for drug peddling in the Union Territory’s northern region.

According to police sources, three persons including a Sarpanch were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in narcotics peddling in Kupwara district.

A warrant under the PSA was issued by the divisional commissioner against the three accused based on the dossier submitted by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Sources said these three persons were involved in the peddling of drugs in a big way.

The trio who hail from Kupwara district, have been identified as Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Lone of Darpora village in Lolab area, Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Batpora Hayhama and Tariq Ahmad Bhat of Lalpora Kolav.