Six terrorists including 2 Pakistanis killed in J&K’s Anantnag, Kulgam encounters

Srinagar: Six terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam, said an official on Thursday.

All the six terrorists neutralised in the two encounters were affiliated to Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), said the police.

“Six JeM terrorists killed in South Kashmir in last 12 hours, two among them Pakistani terrorists,” said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

The police also said that one M4, two AK rifles and large quantity of ammunition were recovered from twin encounters.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

On receiving information about the presence of terrorists at Nowgam Shahabad in Anantnag district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Wednesday night, a police official said.

While terming it a big success, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us.”

During the searches, the terrorists opened fire and the security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter in Kulgam in which three terrorists were killed.

During the initial exchange of fire with the terrorists, army personnel and a cop were also injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable.

Further details are awaited.