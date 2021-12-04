SKM sends list of 702 farmers who allegedly died during protest

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday sent a list of 702 farmers who are said to have “died” during protest against three contentious farm laws, to the government.

Confirming the development, farmers’ leader Kishan Pal said: “We have sent a list of 702 farmers who were martyred during the agitation.”

A question was recently asked in the Lok Sabha whether the Union government has any data of farmers who died during the agitation, and whether it will provide compensation to the affected families?

In reply, the government said that the Agriculture Ministry has no record of anyone losing life due to agitation, so the question of granting compensation does not arise.

The farmers are holding an important meeting at Singhu border to discuss the future course of action after the repeal of three farm laws. They are also demanding withdrawal of cases registered against them, law on MSP, compensation for the families of those dead, among others.