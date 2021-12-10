Terrorists kill two policemen in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar: Two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in J&K’s Bandipora on Friday, police said.

Police sources said terrorists fired at a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora town in the afternoon.

“Two policemen were critically injured in this attack. They were shifted to hospital, but they succumbed to injuries,” a source said.

Immediately after the incident, the area was cordoned off and an intensive search operation has been launched to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act, said an police official.