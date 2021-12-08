Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Check Cholan area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said adding that the terrorists refused to surrender.

Police said that acting on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in village Check Cholan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police, Army’s 34 RR and 178Bn of the CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender; however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the police said.

“In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.”

They have been identified as Amir Hussain Ganie, resident of Check Cholan Shopian, Rayees Ahmed Mir, resident of Kapran Shopian and Haseeb Ahmad Dar, resident of Khudwani Kulgam.

“As per police records, all the three killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities,” police said.

“Pertinently, the killed terrorist Aamir Hussain was active since September 2020 and involved in several terror crime cases including. He was also involved in luring gullible youth to join terror folds. While as terrorist Rayees Ahmad was active since June-2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including attack on Police/SF. He was also involved in attack on Police/SF at village Rakhma. Besides, terrorist Haseeb Yousuf was also involved in several terror crime cases in the areas of Kulgam,” a police statement said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-74 rifle and two pistols were also recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.