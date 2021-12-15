Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist eliminated in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: An ‘A+’ category terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was on Wednesday killed in a gunfight with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He was involved in several terror crimes, including attack on policemen guarding a minority housing camp in 2018 at Zainapora in Shopian, in which four police personnel were killed.

Police said during the intervening night of 14/15 December, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Uzrampathri village of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army’s 44 RR and 182 Battalion of the CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained, he was given repeated opportunities to surrender; however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” police said.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff-Shrimal Shopian.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist was A+ categorised terrorist and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Pertinently, the killed terrorist was active since 2017 and involved in several terror crime cases, including attack on the Minority Guard in December 2018 at Zainapora resulting in martyrdom of four police personnel and looting their service rifles.

“He was also involved in killing of a girl, namely Ishrat Muneer, daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Dangerpora Pulwama in February 2019. He was involved in killing of a non local labour, namely Charnajeet, son of Hans Raj, a resident of Fazila Punjab and injuring other in October 2019 when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides, he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks,” police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle along with three magazines were also recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the police said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.