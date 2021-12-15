Two more including chief engineer of Railways held by CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has arrested two more persons in connection with a bribery case involving senior railway officials.

The CBI said that on Tuesday it had arrested Ranjit Kumar Borah, the Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching), NFR, Maligaon in Guwahati and Chintan Jain, the Director of Sun Shine Devices Private Limited, Patna, for bribery.

On Wednesday the CBI arrested VK Upadhyay, Chief Engineer (Electrical) and Niraj Kumar, an employee of Chintan Jain.

The CBI team conducted searches at nine locations at Guwahati, Patna, Noida which led to the recovery of Rs 2.19 crore in cash and several incriminating documents.

Out of this, Rs 2.13 crore in cash along with details of three flats in Noida were found at the premises of the railway official arrested on Wednesday. Rs 6 lakh in cash along with details of another six flats in the name of the same railway official and his family members were found on Wednesday.

A CBI official said that a case was registered against Borah and Chintan Jain, his employee Niraj Kumar and unknown public and private employees.

It was alleged that the Borah while posted earlier as Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) in NFR had obtained two immovable properties (benami flats) as alleged illegal gratification from the Director of the private company.

Borah allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.10 crore from the Director Chintan Jain in lieu of the two benami flats for extending undue benefits to him in the past and also for undue favours in the future.

“The money was given to the railway official in instalments,” said a CBI official.

The official said that after getting a complaint about it they formed a team of officials and started investigating the matter. During the probe they found sufficient material against the official and director of the private firm.