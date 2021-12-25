Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Chowgam area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the police said, adding that searches were on in the area.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in a tweet confirmed that two terrorists have been neutralised.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Further details are awaited.