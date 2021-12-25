Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Tral encounter, operation underway

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hardumir Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Confirming the news of the undergoing operation, Kashmir zone police tweeted “ #Encounter has started at Hardumir, #Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow (sic).

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of two to three terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter in which two terrorists were neutralised in the retaliatory fire by the security forces, said an official..

Earlier in Shopian encounter, bodies of two terrorists were retrieved from the site by the security forces.

The neutralised terrorists have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak, a resident of Braripora in Shopian district and Raja Basit Yaqoob, a resident of Achan Litter in Pulwama district.

“As per police records both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Besides, the killed terrorist Sajad was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror outfits,” the police added.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including two AK-series rifles, four AK magazines and 32 rounds were recovered from them.