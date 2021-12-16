Two terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Security forces have gunned down two terrorists in Kulgam encounter that broke out late on Wednesday night.

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said on Thursday morning.

The encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists at the Redwani area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

A senior police official said that the operation was still underway.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted , “Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” .

This comes a day after the security forces shot dead a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter in Pulwama. The category A terrorist, identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, was involved in several terror crimes, including an attack in Shopian’s Zainapora in 2018, in which four police personnel were killed.