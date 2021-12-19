Yogi defends IT raids on Akhilesh’s aides

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday defended the Income Tax raids on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s aides, brushing aside accusations of political vendetta.

“I saw yesterday that the Samajwadi Party was getting troubled at Income Tax raids. So, I asked someone, why? The journalist replied ‘chor ki dadhi mein tinka’. Can anyone imagine how someone’s wealth grows 200 times in five years?” he asked.

The Chief Minister further asked, “Would there have been action against criminals and mafias if the Samajwadi Party was in power? Do these people deserve your vote?”

Yogi Adityanath was speaking in Mathura at the launch of one of the six ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ rallies planned from six separate locations of the state as part of the BJP’s election campaign.

The comments came a day after Akhilesh Yadav’s personal aide and other associates were raided by Income Tax officials.

Yadav said that he expected visits by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate too.

“I have said this time and again that as elections approach, all this will start happening. Right now, the tax department has come, then the Enforcement Directorate will come, CBI will come but the cycle (the Samajwadi Party’s poll symbol) will not stop. We will continue at the same pace and the BJP will be wiped out of UP. Why was the raid not conducted earlier? Why now? Because elections are near?” he said.

Akhilesh on Sunday also alleged that the phones of his house and office were being tapped.