19 phones recovered from Tihar inmates during surprise check

New Delhi: At least 19 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of inmates at the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital during a surprise check, an official said here on Saturday.

The surprise check was conducted by the jail authorities on the intervening night of January 6-7, sources said.

“During the checking 19 phones (six android + 13 small ones), Rs 1,500, chargers, wires and handmade sharp objects were confiscated,” they said.

The matter came to light just a day after a prisoner was hospitalised after he swallowed a mobile phone.

Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said that the incident took place on January 5.

“Although his condition was fine so far, but mobile phone was still inside his body,” Goel had said on Friday.

The Tihar Jail has been strengthening its security arrangements following the major backlash it has received over its officials being caught providing facilities to the inmates, of which the main gadget was a mobile phone.

Over 40 officials at the prison have been booked by various law enforcement agencies during the past six months for extending benefits to the prisoners in one or the other way.