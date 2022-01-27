Abducted girl recovered, accused arrested in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday recovered an abducted girl and arrested the accused in Srinagar district.

“On January 14 police station Zakura received a written complaint from a resident of Danihama village that his sister aged 20 years went shopping, but did not return home.

“A missing report was lodged and subsequent investigation revealed that the missing girl had been abducted by Muhammad Sahil Kumar of Rawalpora Srinagar.

“An FIR was registered in Zakura police station and with the help of physical and technical evidence the abducted girl was recovered from the possession of the accused. After completion of the formalities, the girl has been handed over to her family,” police sources said.