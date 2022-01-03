Army foils infiltration bid in LoC in Poonch, terrorist killed

Jammu: The Indian Army said on Monday that it has foiled an infiltration bid from across the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“On January 2, 2022 at around 8.30 pm, a group of terrorists were observed trying to attempt infiltration through the Bhimber Gali sector.

“Own troops foiled the infiltration bid and subsequently search of the area led to recovery of ammunition and Pakistani currency left behind by the fleeing terrorists,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“The Indian army is vigilant and alert to the nefarious designs of Pakistan sponsored terrorists and determined to thwart any such attempt,” he added.