Assamese singer Zublee Baruah on her first Punjabi single ‘Roka Roka’

Mumbai: Popular Assamese singer-composer Zublee Baruah who’s given several regional hit tracks like ‘Maya Motho Maya’, ‘Nahar’, ‘Gaan’ and ‘Janmo’, is all set to foray into mainstream Punjabi music with her new track ‘Roka-Roka’.

It features Rohan Mehra and Rumman Shahrukh. The quirky track is written and composed by Goldie Sohel. ‘Roka Roka’ is all about the jovial moments between a young couple, where the girl is teasing her long-term boyfriend to get ready for ‘roka’, else she will get engaged to another man.

Zublee Baruah feels that her first Punjabi song is special for her in many ways: “This is much more than a song for me. The entire journey of ‘Roka Roka’ has been extremely special and being my first Punjabi single this will forever remain my most loved one.”

Commenting on the same, popular TV actor, Rohan Mehra says: “We shot on the first of January and the year couldn’t have begun on a better note. The track is really peppy and fun and the atmosphere on sets was just that as well. I have donned a traditional Punjabi outfit and I’m really happy with the way the video has come out. Looking forward to the audiences’ reaction now.”

‘Roka Roka’ will be released on January 20 on ii Music’s official YouTube channel.