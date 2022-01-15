BJP releases 1st list of candidates for UP Assembly polls, Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released the first list of party candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

At a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at party headquarters in New Delhi, the list was released.

The BJP released the list of 57 candidates for the first phase, 48 for the second phase and 105 for the third phase.

Ending the speculations, Dharmendra Pradhan informed that chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur city seat.

Earlier, there were reports that the BJP is considering fielding Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya or Mathura.

However, Adityanath had said that he would contest the assembly polls from wherever the party high command decides.

Dharmendra Pradhan also informed that deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu assembly seat in Allahabad.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.