BSF recovers arms, drugs from Ramgarh in Jammu region

New Delhi: The Border Security Force on Monday foiled a narco-terror plot at Ramgarh in Jammu region near the international border (IB) and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition and also packets of heroin while patrolling along the IB.

The BSF officials said that during patrolling in the Chamliyal border outpost in Ramgarh on Monday morning, the troops found a suspicious gunny bag hidden under some wild weed. The troopers on patrol, following the necessary precautions, opened the bag and found arms and ammunition with packets of heroin.

The seizure included three AK rifles along with five magazines, six packets of heroin and four pistols with seven magazines. The gunny bag had the marking of a Pakistani fertiliser company.

Earlier too, the BSF had recovered arms, ammunition and contraband along the international border in Jammu. On October 7, 2021, the BSF claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle in weapons from Pakistan into the Samba sector and recovered four pistols, eight magazines, and 232 rounds of ammunition.

Similarly, on September 27 last year, the border guarding force recovered another cache of arms and ammunition, fake currency and narcotics in Akhnoor sector in Jammu.

During this seizure, the BSF seized four pistols, eight magazines and over 100 rounds of ammunition and fake Indian currencies of Rs 2,75,000 in different denominations.

In May last year, the BSF shot down a drone carrying weapons and ammunition in Sambha sector of Jammu region wherein one AK-47 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one pistol magazine, and 15 bullets were found and these were sent from the Pakistan side, the officials said.