BSF seize heroin, weapons close to Pakistan border in Punjab

Chandigarh: In less than 24 hours after recovering 22 kg of heroin in Punjab, the Border Security Force on Wednesday seized another haul of the drug along with arms and ammunition close to the Pakistan border in three operations in Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors, officials said.

Punjab shares a 553 km long international border with Pakistan

In its continuing fight against weapon and drugs, the BSF foiled three attempts to smuggle contraband items and seized approximately 7.4 kg of suspected heroin, two pistols and 55 rounds in Ferozepur and Amritsar sectors, said the paramilitary force.

A day earlier, the BSF recovered 22 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan in the Khemkaran sector in three search operations.

