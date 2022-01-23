Camila Cabello visits adult shop after Shawn Mendes split

Los Angeles: Singer Camila Cabello was seen stepping into sex shop in Los Angeles,nearly three months after her break-up from longtime boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes.

It was unclear what she purchased.

Cabello, who was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend earlier this month, was seen exiting the sex shop holding a book.

The former Fifth Harmony member appeared to be keeping a low profile as she popped into the sex shop. She wore a mask over her face to shield herself against Covid but also perhaps to hide her identity.

The singer was dressed in an all-black outfit, rocking a leather jacket over a graphic T-shirt, and black joggers. She finished off her stealth look with chunky black combat boots and a black crocodile embossed leather shoulder purse.

Cabello and Mendes broke up after more than three years of dating in November 2021. They started dating in July 2019.