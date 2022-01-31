CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab taking bribe

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Director Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant.

A senior CBI official said on Monday that a case was registered against the Director (an IAS officer), on a complaint.

It was alleged that the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of General Manager, for which a Departmental Promotion Committee(DPC) was constituted in January. The accused was the Director of the panel.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Punjab, for promotion to the rank of General Manager.

After negotiation, the accused agreed for Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

The said Director, Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh allegedly threatened the complainant to bear the consequences in case the said bribe amount was not paid to him.

The complainant approached the CBI and lodged a case. The CBI after receiving the complaint immediately filed an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC. Seeing the gravity of the matter the CBI formed a team of their elite officials to look into the matter.

The CBI decided to catch the accused red handed. The CBI laid a trap and caught the said Director while demanding and accepting bribe.

A senior CBI official said that searches are being conducted on the premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali.

Further probe in the matter is underway.