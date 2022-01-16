Published On: Sun, Jan 16th, 2022

Civilian, policeman injured in Srinagar terrorist attack

Srinagar: A civilian and a policeman were injured in a terrorist grenade attack in Srinagar city on Sunday evening, police said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches

Police said terrorists hurled a grenade towards a team of security forces in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.

“Two persons were injured in this explosion, selection grade constable Mehraj and civilian Mushtaq Ahmad.

“Both the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” a police officer said.

Further details area awaited.

