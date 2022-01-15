Congress releases first list of 86 out, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates and state President Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from his seat at Amritsar East and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib.

Former State President Partap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadiyan.

The Congress first list has covered all prominent names in the party. Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will contest from Dera Baba Nanak while from Sangrur Vijay Inder Singla has been fielded.

Sister of film actor Sonu Sood Malvika Sood, who recently joined Congress, will contest from Moga. Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West, Kuljeet Nagra from Fatehgarh Sahib and Manpreet Singh Badal has been fielded from Bhatinda Urban.

In Punjab, the Congress has tough task to defeat the AAP and Akali-BSP combine. As the elections are nearing the Congress is witnessing internal rifts on the issue of who would be the chief ministerial face in the upcoming polls in Punjab. The party has, however, categorically stated that it is unlikely to project anyone as the CM face of the party and will go with collective leadership of the state. The issue will be settled after the results are out.

The Congress is wary of Punjab State President Navjot Singh Sidhu asserting himself for the top post ahead of the polls. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi too is trying to impress the party high command.