Cop martyred, JeM terrorist killed in ongoing J&K’s Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed and one Jammu and Kashmir Police (SOG) personnel was martyred in an encounter that continues between security forces and terrorists in Pariwan village of Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Wednesday.

“One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed,” J&K police tweeted quoting IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

A police officer monitoring the operation said after receiving specific input about presence of terrorists in the village, a joint team of the Police army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation.

As the security forces tightened cordoned at the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy volume of fire from the hiding terrorists. The security forces retaliated and a gunfight started, said the police official.

The police official said that they had input that two-three terrorists were trapped inside the cordon.

All exit and entry points have been sealed so that terrorists could not escape taking advantage of darkness.

Till reports last came in, the encounter was on.