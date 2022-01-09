Dec 26 to mark as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that December 26 shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ as a tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.

Prime Minister Modi made the announcement in a series of tweets on Sunday. He said, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.”

“Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. “The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them,” the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time.”