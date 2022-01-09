Published On: Sun, Jan 9th, 2022

Encounter breaks out with terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

They came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated

“Encounter has started at Hasanpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.

Further details are awaited.

 

