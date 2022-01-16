Ex-Goa Congress MLA who had joined TMC resigns from party

Panaji: In a setback to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the February 14 polls, former Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo, who had resigned as Congress MLA and joined the West Bengal-based outfit last month, on Sunday, resigned from the TMC.

In his resignation letter, Reginaldo said that he was resigning from the party’s primary membership.

On December 21, while resigning from the Congress, Reginaldo had said that the party was directionless and that only the TMC was capable of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa.

Reginaldo is the second MLA to align with the TMC before joining the Congress, the other legislator being independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar, who joined the Congress earlier this month.

Reacting to Reginaldo’s resignation, TMC’s Goa in-charge and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said: “AITC has received a letter from Aleixo Reginaldo resigning from primary membership of the party. We had welcomed him into the party as we have countless others. Now that he wishes to leave, we wish him well”.