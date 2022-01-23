Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa booked for ‘hate speech’ during canvassing

Chandigarh: Former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, an advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife Razia Sultana is a party’s candidate, was booked on Sunday for his ‘hate speech’ during canvassing in Malerkotla, the Muslim-dominated town.

He has been booked for promoting enmity among communities.

Responding to the registration of case, Mustafa said: “I did not target Hindus as is being alleged on social media. I used word ‘Fitne’, which means law breakers. I was angry at a group of Muslims who had tried to attack me. I was warning them, not Hindus.”

In his video Mustafa was purportedly heard allegedly threatening Hindus with dire consequences if they organise events near his event during a public meeting on January 20.

In the video, Congress’ Mohammad Mustafa is heard threatening of creating a situation that cannot be controlled if Hindus were allowed to hold events near his event. Amidst loud cheers and claps, the Congress leader said: “Allah ki kasam kha ke kheta hoon inka koi jalsa nahi hone denge. Main quami fauji hoon, main quami sipahi hoon, mein RSS ka agent nahi hoon jo dar ke ghar mein ghus jaonga (I swear by Allah that I would not allow them to organise any event. I am a warrior and soldier of my community, I am not an RSS agent who will hide in fear.)

He added: “Agar dobara inhone aaisi harkat ki, khuda ki kasam inke ghar mein ghus kar marunga. Aaj mein sirf warning de raha hoon. Mein voto ke liye nahi lad raha…mein kaum ke liye lad raha hoon. Main zila police aur zila prashasan ko bhi batana chahata hoon…agar dobara aisi harkat hui…mere jalse ke barabar mein agar Hinduon ko ijaazat di gayi, toh mein aaise halat paida kar doonga ke sambhalne mushkil jo jayega” (If they again try to do something like this, I swear on Allah I will enter their houses and beat them up. I am not fighting for votes but for my community. I warn the district administration and police that if in future they allow Hindus to hold gatherings next to ours, I will create such an environment that it will be difficult for them to control.)

The former Punjab DG Police Mohammad Mustafa’s hate speech came in the wake of a verbal spat between supporters of Congress candidate Razia Sultana and AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman. Tension started when stages of AAP and Congress were set up in the same lane within 20-25 feet in Baghwala Mohalla, which is near Sirhindi Gate and both programmes were scheduled to be held simultaneously on January 20 (Thursday) evening.

Local AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Mustafa. “He threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidate,” Rehman had said.