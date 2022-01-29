GPS device found in sandal of woman passenger at Patna airport

Patna: A female passenger was arrested from Patna airport for carrying a GPS tracking device in her baggage.

The victim was arrested on Friday evening. She had an air ticket of Indigo airlines and was about to board a flight for Bengaluru. The tracking device was installed in a sandal kept in her baggage.

Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, has confirmed the incident. He said that the girl was intercepted during a security check.

“The CISF personnel detected a GPS device installed in a brand new expensive sandal kept in the baggage. The GPS device was installed in the heel of the girl’s sandal. The installer cut the heel, installed the GPS and pasted the heel again,” Dhillon added.

The alleged girl was arrested by the airport police on the recommendation of CISF personnel. She is a native of Sultanganj locality in Patna.

Patna police has obtained some vital information from the girl who is allegedly linked to a fugitive accused of murder.