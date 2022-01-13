I am not running for any post, says Navjot Sidhu now

New Delhi: Amid the heated debate over who will lead the Congress in poll-bound Punjab, the party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday that he is not running for any post.

“A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fish involved in Drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I’m not running for any post and it’s either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu,” he tweeted.

“The fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians. This system cries for a change & reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of Few political leaders and Mafia,” Sidhu said in another tweet.

The Congress, so far, has not named anyone as the chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, as the party feels that it might lead to infighting and internal rift.

But state unit chief Sidhu had said on Tuesday that people will choose the next chief minister of the state, and not the party high command.

Unveiling the first set of plans of his ‘Punjab Model’ with focus on resurrection of the state, Sidhu had told the media here: “Punjab Model is people’s model, an effort to give a roadmap to return power to the people.”