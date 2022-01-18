Illegal mining case: ED recovers Rs 6cr in cash during raids in Punjab

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered Rs 6 crore in cash during the raids there were carried out in Punjab in connection with a illegal mining case.

A source said Rs 4 crore in cash was recovered from the house of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Another Rs 2 crore was recovered from the house of one Sandeep Kumar.

The raids were conducted by the ED at more than 10 locations including Bhupinder Singh Honey’s home.

The ED case is on the basis of a two-year-old FIR.

Punjab Police had on March 7, 2018, lodged a case against more than 10 persons.

The ED had initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

The ED found that money was being laundered by the accused involved in the case and they started probing the matter.

A source said that ED team which conducted raids at different premises including of residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey which is at Homeland Heights, went on till late Tuesday evening.

The ED team reached several premises early Tuesday mornings. At the home of Punjab CM’s nephew, no one was allowed to leave or enter the house. The ED scanned various documents and computers.

The raids have also drawn political reactions. The political parties had already accused the Punjab Chief Minister many times over illegal mining in his own constituency.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted several times regarding the ongoing illegal sand mining racket.

The police were already looking into the matter for more than two years. And on the basis of the local police probe, the ED initiated their money laundering probe.

As of now, the ED has not made any statement regarding the raids.

During the raids, the ED recorded the statement of those who were present at Honey’s house.

A large number of people had gathered outside the house and the police personnel were called to avoid any untoward incident.

A probe into the matter is underway.