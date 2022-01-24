J&K govt approves 15% quota for women in non-gazetted posts of police

Srinagar: In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of Jammu and Kashmir police.

“On National Girl Child Day, approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future,” office of the J&K LG tweeted.

“For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure ‘Nari Shaktis’ — social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society,” the statement said further.