Published On: Mon, Jan 24th, 2022

J&K govt approves 15% quota for women in non-gazetted posts of police

Srinagar: In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of Jammu and Kashmir police.

We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future

“On National Girl Child Day, approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future,” office of the J&K LG tweeted.

“For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure ‘Nari Shaktis’ — social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society,” the statement said further.

