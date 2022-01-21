Published On: Fri, Jan 21st, 2022

Jubin Nautiyal’s new track ‘O Aasman Wale’ tugs at heartstrings

Mumbai: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal’s latest track ‘Aasman Wale’ has hit the airwaves.

The director Navjit Buttar has shot ‘O Aasmanwale’ in the picturesque locales of Shimla

The mellow number also stars Neha Khan in her first collaboration with the singer. The song, composed by ‘Paani Da Rang’ hitmaker Rochak Kohli, has been penned by Manoj Muntashir and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The director Navjit Buttar has shot ‘O Aasmanwale’ in the picturesque locales of Shimla.

Talking about the song Jubin said: “‘O Aasmanwale’ is a very soulful yet very intense track. As an artist, it’s always challenging to take on songs in this genre because you want a listener to feel the emotions behind the lyrics. I hope they enjoy this one.”

Neha Khan complimenting her collaborator, said: “I love Jubin’s music and I think he is one of the finest singers we have in the country today so it was a huge honour to be part of a song he has sung. Bhushan sir is the ultimate name in music so ‘O Aasmanwale’ is an incredibly special song to me for many reasons.”

Bhushan Kumar said: “Jubin Nautiyal has time and again proved to be a singer who can uplift any song. He and Neha did a brilliant job in ‘O Aasmanwale’ that make you truly empathize with their characters.”

‘O Aasmanwale’ is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com