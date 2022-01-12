KCR will go to jail, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will definitely go to jail for corruption. He alleged that Rao was resorting to gimmicks like ‘third front’ to gain sympathy.

Stating that action against the chief minister is inevitable, Sanjay said his efforts to form a ‘third front’ at the national level was aimed at gaining sympathy. Sanjay, who is also a member of Parliament, claimed that the central government was readying to take action against KCR.

Sanjay said that even if KCR escapes to some other country with his family, he will be brought back and put behind bars.

The BJP leader was speaking at a free medical camp organised by BJP Yuva Morcha at the party office here on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Sanjay said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was holding meetings with leaders of Communist and other parties to project himself as a national figure and gain sympathy after the central government sent him to jail.

Referring to KCR’s meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and earlier meetings with leaders of CPI and CPI-M, the BJP leader said KCR was resorting to gimmicks to save himself.

Sanjay remarked that KCR will not be able to save himself even if he takes the support of sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Communists or even ‘Taliban, Bangladesh or Al-Qaeda’.

The BJP leader also alleged that the corrupt are coming together on one platform. “They made thousands of crores but KCR made lakhs of crores. I think he is running a training camp for them here,” he said.

Sanjay, who was arrested and sent to jail early this month for staging a protest in Karimnagar without police permission, has stepped up his attacks on KCR after his release from jail. The BJP has been bringing its national leaders here to target the TRS.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the leaders who attended BJP meetings during the last few days to condemn Sanjay’s arrest.

The BJP leaders have been describing TRS government as the most corrupt and claiming that the central government has all the record of corruption indulged in by KCR.