‘Matter of serious concern’, Dhankhar says after CS, DGP ‘skip’ meeting for second time

Kolkata: Few hours after West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, and DGP Manoj Malaviya skipped their meeting with the Governor — second time in three days — a furious Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the two top government officials, saying it “has dealt a spinal blow to the reputation of the services they belong”.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the Governor said: “It is a matter of very serious concern. The Chief Secretary and the DGP of the state have chosen to boycott meetings with the Governor in the last three days. This is serious incondonable constitutional lapse and has dealt a spinal blow to the reputation of the services they belong.”

“Their conduct as a matter of fact was observed by the National Human Rights Commission that in the state of West Bengal there is law of the ruler and not the rule of law. I have noticed that the chief secretary of the state aggravates his conduct habitually by not responding and always taking a derogatory and diversionary route. These senior officials rather than uphpolding the supremacy of the constitution and democratic values have chosen to decimate the same,” he said.

“I am Constitutionally ordained ‘to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law’ would now ensure that these officials get into constitutional groove. They have damaged the reputation of their services, reputation of the office they hold and have compromised democracy in the state of West Bengal,” he added.

His reaction came after the two top government officials skipped their meeting with the Governor, scheduled at 11 a.m. in the morning where the two officers were supposed to brief him on the incident of Suvendu Adhikari where he was allegedly stopped from entering Netai at Binpur Block in Jhargram on Friday.

On Friday, the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had written to the Governor alleging that he was not allowed to go to Netai. Suvendu had complained that on his way to Netai in West Midnapore on Friday, a huge contingent of West Bengal Police blocked his way, barricading the whole road.

He also alleged that he was stopped despite an assurance from the AG to the High Court that the Leader of the Opposition was free to go anywhere in the state.

Earlier, the Governor had asked the duo to be present before him on Monday at 5 p.m. but they did not appear and sent a note to the head of the state that they were unable to be present because they were too busy with the Gangasagar Mela.

Responding to their reply, the Governor sent a letter to them on Tuesday saying: “Surely, this is a serious dereliction of duty. There is no reason for him not to respond to the pointed issues raised.”

“Both CS and DGP will be present in the meeting tomorrow at 11 am,” he added.