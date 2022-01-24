Modi has redefined concept of women’s development: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the concept of women’s development into women-led development, thus opening doors of opportunities for them.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Today the girls are excelling in all the arenas taking the nation to greater heights. On the occasion of ‘National Girl Child Day’, I extend my best wishes to every daughter of India, the pride of the country.”

“Sri Narendra Modi, after becoming Prime Minister in 2014 appealed to the nation to adopt many schemes like ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ for daughters as a symbol of pride and self-respect in the whole country which has resulted a mass campaign and led to a revolutionary improvement in the sex ratio,” Shah said in his message.

National Girl Child Day or Rashtriya Balika Diwas is celebrated every year on January 24. This annual commemoration helps raise awareness on the need to protect and safeguard the girl child and aims to help tackle these issues and give them an equal and just chance at life.

Initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008, this observance has become a key opportunity to raise awareness of inequities that girls face in Indian society.