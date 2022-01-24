Nadda announces seat sharing for Punjab, BJP to contest 65 seats

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday announced seat sharing arrangements with alliance partners — Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Addressing a joint press conference with PLC chief Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), Nadda said, “The BJP will contest 65 assembly seats, PLC will contest 37 and SAD (Sanyukt) will contest on 15 assembly seats in Punjab.”

Nadda said that Punjab is a border state having 600 km of international border with Pakistan and security is a very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned. “Punjab is a border state and for the security of the country, it is necessary to have a stable and strong government in the state. We are aware of Pakistan’s actions towards our country. We have seen that there are attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons,” Nadda said.

He mentioned that the country is moving ahead leaps and bounds and some anti-national forces tried to derail it. “This election is not only a means of change of regime but to secure the coming generations and to give stability to Punjab. If Punjab is safe then the country will remain safe,” the BJP chief said.

Hailing Punjab as a ‘leader’, especially in defence and food security of the country, Nadda said, “Contribution of Punjab is never forgotten in defence and agriculture sector. Punjab always fulfilled the expectations of the country. Today Punjab needs special attention, it needs a double engine government and better coordination between the Centre and the state.”

Nadda promises to end drug, arm and sand mafia in Punjab after NDA comes to power.

Nadda also listed initiatives of the Narendra Modi government for Punjab and Sikhs like opening of Kartarpur corridor, sending accused of 1984 riots behind bars, redevelopment of Jallianwala Bagh and others.

Former Punjab chief minister Singh said that for the sake of national security and welfare of the state, all three parties decided to jointly contest the assembly polls.

Singh claimed that after many rounds of discussion, consensus has emerged between the alliance partners for the sake of stability and security of the nation.

Dhindsa said that three parties joined hands to save Punjab and take the state forward.