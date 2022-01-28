Navjot Sidhu’s ‘sister’ blames him for deserting mother to ‘grab’ property

Chandigarh: In an apparent embarrassment for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, his ‘elder sister’ Suman Tur on Friday described him a ‘cruel’ for deserting her elderly mother after father’s death with an intention to ‘grab family property’.

She told the media here that Sidhu had abandoned her mother and she passed away on a railway station in 1989.

In the run up to the assembly elections in Punjab when the race is ‘hot’ between Sidhu and his bete noire and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the chief ministerial face, Sidhu’s sister claimed her brother had ‘forced’ her and her mother to leave the house in 1986 to grab the property.

Responding to the allegations, Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu told the media in Amritsar that Tur was Sidhu’s step-sister.

“I don’t know her. His father had two daughters with his first wife. I don’t know them,” Navjot Kaur added.