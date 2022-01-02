NIA to investigate Multani’s role in smuggling via drones

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which recently lodged a case of unlawful activity prevention act against Germany-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) member Jaswinder Singh Multani, has indicated that they will also investigate his involvement in the use of drones for smuggling across the border.

An NIA source said that for drones have been used for smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs.

“Pakistan-based terrorists backed by the ISI are involved in this. Jaswinder is in touch with them. He also has an Indian contact who receives smuggled arms, explosive and drugs. By this he is pumping drugs and arms into Indian teritory. We are probing this and are collecting evidences in this respect,” said the source.

Around 70 drone sightings were reported last year along the border in Punjab and Jammu. These drones were used by Pakistan-based elements to supply arms and narcotic in India. Few drones were shot down by Border Security Forces (BSF).

Another drone wad sighted by the BSF, and the personnel tried to shoot it down and it flew back to Pakistan after dropping six packets containing narcotics, these were seized by the agencies.

Multani was booked by the NIA for hatching conspiracy against India along with his associates.

“The case was registered on December 30, under sections 120B, 121A of IPC and sections 10, 13, 17, 18 & 18B of UA(P) Act, against Multani and his other associates. Multani was detained by German authorites in Berlin following the inputs of Indian Agencies, he was later set free after he gave an affidavit to the German government saying he would assist in the probe,” said an NIA official.

The official said that Multani along with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad were radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths in Punjab on ground and online through social media platforms to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from India.

“They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in Punjab. Jaswinder Singh Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out terror attack in Mumbai and other parts of India,” the NIA official said.

A team of elite officials was formed to look into the matter.

The NIA official said that they want to bring back Multani to India to prosecute him for his offence.A