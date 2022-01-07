Overnight encounter in J&K’s Budgam: Three JeM terrorists killed

Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with the security forces in the Chadoora area in Central Kashmir`s Budgam district, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday tweeted quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, “Three terrorists killed in the encounter. Identification and affiliation are being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.”

A senior police official said that the gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter, said the police official adding that the identities of the terrorists are being ascertained.

He, however said that all three neutralised terrorists were affiliates of Pakistan based terror outfit JeM.