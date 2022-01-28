SC decision striking down suspension of 12 BJP MLAs historic: Fadnavis

Panaji: Calling the Maharashtra Assembly presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav’s decision to suspend 12 BJP MLAs a conspiracy in July last year, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should stop acting in an unconstitutional manner, in wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday striking down the suspension.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, Fadnavis also said the Supreme Court’s decision was historic and would prevent abuse of legislative power in state assemblies purely based on the basis of numerical majority.

“The Court itself said that we do not want to encroach in your space, therefore correct the unconstitutional action and take them back. But, this arrogant government refused the opportunity and today, the SC has given a historic decision… Because of this decision, abuse of power will not be able to be meted out on the basis of a majority. This is a precedent laid down by the Supreme Court,” Fadnavis told reporters in Panaji.

The BJP leader is the party’s election in-charge for the February 14 Goa polls.

The former Chief Minister also said that the responsibility should now be fixed to ascertain as to who masterminded the expulsion of the MLAs, adding that such a decision could not be taken without sanction from the top leadership of the MVA government, including the Chief Minister.

“In reality, the decision is such that responsibility should be fixed on this government to find out who masterminded the conspiracy, who were those who told the house wrong stories, who were those who victimised these MLAs, needs to be found out. And those who did this, should unconditionally apologise to the residents of these 12 constituencies,” Fadnavis said.

“Even if it (resolution to expel) was taken by the Assembly, the decision is taken by the government. The resolution was brought forth by the treasury benches and it was passed with a majority. That is why I said the Chief Minister, deputy Chief Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Ministers, senior ministers and some persons outside the Assembly are also involved,” Fadnavis said.