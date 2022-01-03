Suppression of protest, oppn voices continues under autocratic rule of KCR: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned the arrest of its Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar by state police and accused K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of suppressing protests and opposition voices.

Taking to Twitter, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said: “The suppression of protests and opposition voice continues under the autocratic rule of KCR. Strongly condemn the arrest of @BJP4Telangana President Sh @bandisanjay_bjp at his MP camp office.”

“Protests and dissent in support of people’s issues are an integral part of Democracy, as peoples representatives we strive for them,” he added.

BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge, Tarun Chugh said: “Many leaders and Karyakarthas (workers) had been arrested and put behind the bars including women. State police also manhandled our state president sh Sanjay Bandi by breaking the doors of the Parliament office in Karimnagar.”

Terming the incident shameful and an attempt to end democracy by ruling TRS government, Chugh said: “Shameful, atrocious incident of the TRS government of Telangana, the killer of democracy..To extend the solidarity and support to govt teachers, and employees in Telangana for revoking GO NO317. TRS disturbed peaceful protest of “Jagara” in Karimnagar initiated by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.”

Sharing a video of arrest on social media, Chugh claimed that Bandi Sanjay was physically assaulted.

“Such act is against democracy and undemocratic act will not tolerated,” he added.

In-charge of BJP national information Technology department, Amit Malviya tweeted: “Telangana police manhandles BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar because he was leading a protest in solidarity and support of government teachers and employees, who are demanding revocation of GO 317. Several BJP workers, including women, have been arrested. TRS is losing it.”