Tax raids: Now I-T team conducts searches in UP’s Baghpat, Agra

New Delhi: In a key development to the Income Tax raids at the places of several businessmen in Uttar Pradesh, a team of the officials has reached Khekra village in Baghpat district.

A senior official of the I-T department said that Ajay Chaudhary of ACE Group, whose premises were raided this morning, has a farmhouse in Bagpat’s Khekra.

“The farm house is in Marhampur. It belongs to Ajay Chaudhary alias Sanju. We have to gather incriminating documents that’s why we are conducting searches,” said an official.

Rajeev Prasad the deputy director of Income Tax Noida wing is leading the team.

The I-T department said that they took police along with them to avoid any untoward incident. A team of around 15 police personnel were accompanying the I-T team. The police cordoned off the nearby area of the farmhouse and didn’t let the locals come near.

Statements of those who work at the farm house were being recorded by the I-T officials.

The I-T department is conducting raids at several cities of Uttar Pradesh. The raid at the premises of perfume businessman Pushapraj Pampi Jain is also going on.

The I-T team started it’s raid from the office of ACE Group, which belongs to Ajay Chaudhary. The team didn’t let the employee go outside and locked the office for hours. Later, they conducted raids in Agra at the premises of Nuova Shoe. Now another team has reached Baghpat and the search operation is going on. The I-T officials have alleged that those who are being raided are involved in tax evasion.

Around 100 officials of the Income Tax Department have been pressed into service in the raid operation. The I-T department has not released any official statement yet. It said once the raid is over then only they will issue any statement.