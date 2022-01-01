Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Jumagund area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. Army and Police are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Further details area awaited.