Three JeM terrorists, including Pakistani national killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Security force on Wednesday achieved a big success when the succeeded in killing three terrorists in an encounter in Chandgam area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prior to the successful operation wherein the three terrorists were neutralised, the police on Wednesday had tweeted about the start of the encounter.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

These terrorists were affiliates of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). One of the neutralised terrorist was a Pakistani national, said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

“Incriminating materials and arms and ammunition, including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK-series rifle, have been recovered from them. This is a big success for us,” Kumar added.

With this, eight terrorists have been eliminated in the Kashmir valley in the first five days of this year. While seven of them were killed in three encounters, the sixth was gunned down when the security forces stopped an infiltration attempt from across the border. These include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander from Hajin, Saleem Parray, who was killed along with a Pakistani terrorist in Shalimar Garden area of Srinagar on Monday.