Tri-Service Andaman and Nicobar Command inducts Advanced Light Helicopter MK III

New Delhi: In a boost to maritime security, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III was inducted at INS Utkrosh by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command Lieutenant General Ajai Singh at Port Blair on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Singh termed the induction as a boost to the security of Andaman and Nicobar. He added that the induction is a symbol of the country’s resolve of being self-reliant in its security and maintaining peace in this region.

As the rotor blades of the versatile helicopter cut through the air, it was ceremoniously welcomed into ANC with a traditional water cannon salute. The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the Andaman and Nicobar Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command.

The ALH MK III is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and represents a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of military aircraft, in line with the government’s push for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Till date, over 300 of these copters have been delivered by HAL and are being flown by the Armed Forces. Amongst its variants, the MK III is a maritime role variant encompassing state-of-the-art sensors and weapons that add punch to India’s prowess at sea.

The ALH MK III with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro-optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far eastern seaboard and island territories safe. It has multi-role capabilities including maritime surveillance, support for the Special Forces, medical evacuations besides search and rescue roles.