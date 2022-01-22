Two LeT terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Kilbal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Two terrorists killed, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” said a police official.

The neutralised terrorists were affiliates of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, added the police official.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Further details area awaited.