Two terrorists including top LeT commander killed in separate Srinagar encounters

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in seperate encounters with security forces in Srinagar district on Monday.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter in Shalimar area of Srinagar district.

“One terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” police said.

This is the second encounter in Srinagar in quick succession on Monday.

Earlier, a dreaded LeT terrorist, Salim Parray, has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter in which LeT’s top terrorists was neutralised.