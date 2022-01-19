UP polls: BJP announces alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Apna Dal and the Nishad Party on Wednesday officially announced their alliance to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls together.

Addressing a joint press conference with the alliance partners, Apna Dal president Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad, BJP chief JP Nadda said: “BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in all the 403 seats.”

“In the last two days, we had discussions with our NDA alliance partners and it has been decided to jointly contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. We all came together in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in the 2022 assembly polls also,” Nadda said.

Nadda said PM Modi’s vision of ;Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas’ has been followed in letter and spirit in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has given a new momentum to development by taking along all sections of the society. A lot of work has been done in the state for improving connectivity, health, education including medical education, public and social welfare by Chief Minister Adityanath with the blessings of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said.

He further pointed out that the law and order situation has improved in the state in the last 5 years and the mafia raj has ended.

“Five years ago, the situation was completely different. People were scared of going out after 5 pm but today, everything has changed under the BJP government,” Nadda said.

Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel said the NDA government is committed for development and social justice for which the party is fighting.

She listed the union government policy and initiatives for the backward classes.

Patel also mentioned that the Narendra Modi government will also fulfil the long pending demand of a separate ministry for backward classes in future.

Nishad Party’s Sanjay Nishad said: “Together we won the 2019 general election and once again together we will win the 2022 assembly polls.”

Nishad said that the people are with NDA as BJP always does what it says.

“Whatever time it takes, the BJP will do what it says. The BJP has removed Article 370 and started construction of Ram Temple. People are with the NDA and we will contest the 2022 polls,” Nishad said.

Before the press conference, a meeting between leaders of three parties was held at the BJP headquarters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and leaders of Nishad Party and Apna Dal were present in the meeting.