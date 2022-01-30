Woman held at IGI for smuggling cocaine of Rs 43.2 cr

New Delhi: The customs officials on Sunday said that a woman air passenger was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling cocaine valued at Rs 43.2 crore. She had concealed it in the false bottom cavity of her suitcase trolley.

A senior customs official said that the woman passenger reached the IGI Airport from Doha on January 28.

“She told us that she first took flight from Laos to Doha and then from Doha to New Delhi. On the basis of suspicion she was intercepted by customs officials. Her luggage was found suspicious,” said the senior customs official.

The official said that they thoroughly checked the luggage and recovered a white powder material. She had concealed it in the false bottom cavity of her trolley suitcase.

“This white powder has tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of cocaine was 2,880 grams. The international price of this cocaine is Rs 43.2 crore,” the customs official said.

The official said that the woman committed an offence punishable under section 21, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act. A case was lodged against her by the customs official. She was placed under arrest under section 43(B) of the NDPS act. Her suitcase trolly was also seized by the customs official.

The official said that the woman was taken to a government hospital for a medical test. Her Covid report came negative. After this she was produced before the concerned court. The customs official told the court that she was not required for further interrogation. They requested the court to send her to judicial custody.

The court after hearing the contention of the prosecution allowed their move. The court has remanded her to fourteen days judicial custody.

The customs official didn’t reveal her name and only said that she is a divorcee.